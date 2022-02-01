Technology

BECN and ETD Are Home Sales Plays

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist here at Zacks Investment Research and he is looking at the home sales numbers that were pretty strong the other week. When people buy new homes they tend to buy some new furniture as well. For that reason, Brian is looking at Ethan Allen ETD which recently changed its ticker from ETH to ETD to get away from the noise from Etherium.  Brian is also looking at Beacon Roofing BECN which is slated to report tomorrow  (Feb 3, 2022).  Brian includes this name as the higher number of home sales will lead to more new roofs.


