Beckman Coulter Releases SARS-CoV-2 IgM Antibody Test In Countries Accepting CE Mark

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Beckman Coulter announced the launch of its Access SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assay in countries accepting the CE Mark. The test has confirmed 98.3% positive percent agreement (sensitivity) at 15-30 days post symptom onset and 99.9% negative percent agreement (specificity).

Julie Sawyer Montgomery, president of Beckman Coulter, said: "As COVID-19 outbreaks continue to grow in intensity in many of our communities, highly accurate tests such as this are critical for providing reliable information for both individual health decisions as well as population-based immunity monitoring."

