Beckman Coulter Receives BARDA Funding To Validate MDW Hematology Biomarker

(RTTNews) - Beckman Coulter announced it was awarded funding by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for a multi-center clinical trial to validate the ability of its Monocyte Distribution Width hematology biomarker to aid in the rapid detection of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a severe COVID-19 complication in Children. Beckman Coulter's MDW biomarker is a measure of increased morphological variability of monocytes, which can biologically indicate the presence of a systemic infection.

Beckman Coulter said the BARDA award will help fund a collaborative effort between the company and academic partners at Massachusetts General Hospital, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the University of Florida to validate the effectiveness of the biomarker to detect MIS-C with a large, multi-center clinical trial to support regulatory submissions.

Headquartered in Brea, Calif., Beckman Coulter is an operating company of Danaher Corp. (DHR).

