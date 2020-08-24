Beckman Coulter Launches SARS-CoV-2 IgM Antibody Test

(RTTNews) - Beckman Coulter announced the launch of its Access SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M assay, new antibody test. The company said the test showed 99.9% specificity against 1,400 negative samples and 98.3% sensitivity at 15-30 days post-symptom onset.

"Our new SARS-CoV-2 IgM assay provides information about an individual's immune status with a positive predicative value of 95.5% in a population with disease incidence as low as 3%," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, president of Beckman Coulter.

Beckman Coulter is an operating company of Danaher Corp. (DHR), and is headquartered in Brea, Calif.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.