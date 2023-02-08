Beck Mack & Oliver Increases Position in Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)

Fintel reports that Beck Mack & Oliver has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.02MM shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 1.90MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crimson Wine Group. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CWGL is 0.3413%, a decrease of 11.0568%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.87% to 6,515K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 1,142,600 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elgethun Capital Management holds 964,367 shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952,134 shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 5.93% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Small Cap Value Fund Class holds 594,624 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 385,000 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370,000 shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 2.14% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 358,000 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371,000 shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 1.90% over the last quarter.

