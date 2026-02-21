Beck Bode Initiates Churchill Downs Position as Regional Gaming Expansion Lifts Growth Prospects

Key Points

Beck Bode, LLC initiated a new position in Churchill Downs, adding 154,871 shares; estimated transaction value is $17.62 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $17.62 million, as Beck Bode, LLC opened a new position during the period.

This stake accounts for a 2.93% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Beck Bode, LLC now holds 154,871 shares valued at $17.62 million as of December 31, 2025.

The new position places Churchill Downs outside the fund’s top five holdings after the quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Churchill Downs ›

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 6, 2026, Beck Bode, LLC established a new position in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by acquiring 154,871 shares. The estimated value of the transaction is $17.62 million. The stake’s quarter-end value, also $17.62 million, reflects both the purchase and any price movement during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Beck Bode, LLC, representing 2.93% of its $601.19 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $31.75 million (5.3% of AUM)

NYSE: CAH: $23.66 million (3.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CEG: $22.73 million (3.8% of AUM)

NYSE: ANET: $21.50 million (3.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ROKU: $21.26 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 6, 2026, shares of Churchill Downs were priced at $93.55, down 23.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 37.76 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/6/26) $93.55 Market Capitalization $6.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.88 billion Net Income (TTM) $403.4 million

Company snapshot

Churchill Downs is a diversified gambling and entertainment company with a national footprint in live racing, online wagering, and casino operations across multiple U.S. states.. The company leverages iconic racing assets, proprietary technology, and a broad gaming portfolio to drive growth and maintain a leading position in the U.S. gaming industry.

Its integrated approach across physical venues and digital platforms enables Churchill Downs to capture multiple revenue streams and adapt to evolving consumer preferences in the gaming sector.

Churchill Downs serves gaming and racing enthusiasts, online bettors, and casino patrons seeking entertainment and wagering experiences.

What this transaction means for investors

Churchill Downs is best known for hosting the Kentucky Derby, but its true earnings power comes from regional casinos and historical horse racing terminals that generate recurring gaming revenue. The company has spent aggressively to expand that footprint, betting that new properties and HHR facilities will drive higher long-term cash flow. Following a roughly 20% decline in the stock over the past year, Beck Bode initiated a new position in the fourth quarter, acquiring approximately 155,000 shares valued at $17.6 million.

Churchill Downs generates most of its revenue from gaming operations, including casinos, historical racing venues, and online wagering through TwinSpires. Gaming revenue is driven by foot traffic, machine volumes, and spending per visit, while margins depend on property mix and operating efficiency. The company has been investing heavily to expand its regional footprint and add high-return gaming capacity, a strategy that can pressure near-term earnings but is intended to drive stronger cash flow over time.

For investors, the key variable to watch is whether new historical racing and regional gaming investments generate the returns management is targeting. The performance of historical horse racing facilities and regional casino projects, along with manageable leverage, will ultimately determine if this investment phase strengthens the long-term earnings profile.



Should you buy stock in Churchill Downs right now?

Before you buy stock in Churchill Downs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Churchill Downs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks, Constellation Energy, Nvidia, and Roku. The Motley Fool recommends Churchill Downs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.