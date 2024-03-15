Bechtle Sees Earnings, Revenue Growth And Flat Margin In FY24; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - German IT enterprise Bechtle AG Friday said it expects significant increase in fiscal 2024 business volume, revenue and earnings, while EBT margin will remain at prior year level.

The company said it is optimistic and again expects the company to deliver above-market business performance in 2024 despite the challenging framework conditions.

Thomas Olemotz, CEO, said, "However, we are confident that the macroeconomic situation will gradually improve in the course of the year, especially in the second half of the year. This is also likely to result in increased willingness on the part of our medium-sized customers to invest. More than once, we have furnished evidence of our ability to achieve profitable growth even in challenging times."

Further, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting to increase the dividend to 0.70 euro per share, a year-on-year increase of 7.7 percent.

In fiscal 2023, earnings after taxes grew 5.7 percent to 265.51 million euros from last year's 251.12 million euros last year. Basic earnings per share were 2.11 euros, compared to 1.99 euros a year ago.

EBIT grew 7.6 percent to 382.30 million euros, and EBIT margin grew to 6 percent from 5.9 percent last year.

Revenue went up 6.5 percent to 6.42 billion euros from 6.03 billion euros last year. Business volume grew 7 percent to 7.79 billion euros from 7.29 billion euros a year ago.

In Germany, Bechtle shares were trading at 49.16 euros, up 0.80 percent.

