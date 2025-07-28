Bechtle Secures EUR 450 Mln Deal To Support Digitalisation With Appian Low-Code Solutions

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8.DE), a German IT service provider, on Monday announced that it has secured a contract to supply implementation resources for related digitalisation projects valued at approximately 450 million euros over four years, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

The contract aims to accelerate the digitalisation of public administration by providing expert implementation services to support the rollout of low-code solutions developed by Bechtle's technology partner, Appian.

The Bechtle Competence Centre for software development, AV Software Solutions 360°, played a pivotal role in securing both contracts.

Serving as the central implementation partner, AVS is also tasked with coordinating and managing collaboration with eligible public-sector organisations throughout the duration of the agreement.

Bechtle is 0.92% higher at EUR 39.36 on the XETRA.

