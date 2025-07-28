Markets

Bechtle Secures EUR 450 Mln Deal To Support Digitalisation With Appian Low-Code Solutions

July 28, 2025 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8.DE), a German IT service provider, on Monday announced that it has secured a contract to supply implementation resources for related digitalisation projects valued at approximately 450 million euros over four years, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

The contract aims to accelerate the digitalisation of public administration by providing expert implementation services to support the rollout of low-code solutions developed by Bechtle's technology partner, Appian.

The Bechtle Competence Centre for software development, AV Software Solutions 360°, played a pivotal role in securing both contracts.

Serving as the central implementation partner, AVS is also tasked with coordinating and managing collaboration with eligible public-sector organisations throughout the duration of the agreement.

Bechtle is 0.92% higher at EUR 39.36 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.