Markets

Bechtle Q4 Earnings, Revenues Rise

February 07, 2023 — 04:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German IT provider Bechtle AG (BECTY, BHTLF) Tuesday said its fourth-quarter earnings before taxes or EBT was up 10 percent with an EBT margin of 5.7 percent.

Revenue increased around 18 percent, and business volume of 2.18 billion euros climbed 20 percent.

In fiscal 2022, EBT gained more than 9 percent to around 350 million euros, with an expected EBT margin of 5.8 percent, compared to previous year's 6 percent.

Revenue grew more than 13 percent, and for the first time surpassed the 6 billion euro mark.

Business volume grew over 16 percent from last year to 7.28 billion euros.

A surge in incoming orders over the course of the quarter led to an order backlog of around 1.6 billion euros.

Bechtle will publish its final, audited results for the 2022 fiscal year on March 17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.