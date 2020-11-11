Bechtle Q3 Profit Climbs, Raises FY20 Earnings View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter earnings grew 26.2 percent to 50.76 million euros from last year's 40.22 million euros.

Earnings per shares were 1.21 euros, up from 0.96 euro a year ago.

EBT grew 25.7 percent to 71.67 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased 25.7 percent from last year to 73.3 million euros. EBIT margin improved to 5.4 percent from 4.6 percent last year.

Revenue went up 7.4 percent to 1.37 billion euros from 1.28 billion euros last year.

Further, Bechtle raised its fiscal 2020 earnings view against the backdrop of the positive performance in the year to date.

EBT are now projected to achieve very significant growth of more than 10 percent. The EBT margin, too, is expected to be higher in 2020 than in the prior year.

The Executive Board still expects significant revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent.

Bechtle earlier projected at least 5 percent growth in revenue and earnings.

