Bechtle Q3 Profit Climbs, Confirms FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German IT provider Bechtle AG reported Thursday that its third-quarter earnings after taxes climbed 23.6 percent to 62.73 million euros from last year's 50.76 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.50 euro, up from 0.40 euro last year.

Earnings before taxes or EBT grew 21.4 percent from last year to 87.0 million euros. The EBT margin improved to 5.8 percent from 5.2 percent last year.

Revenue increased 9.1 percent to 1.50 billion euros from 1.37 billion euros a year ago, despite the ongoing global supply bottlenecks. Organically, the revenue growth amounted to 8.9 percent.

Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2021 forecast, which predicts significant revenue growth, very significant earnings growth and a EBT margin higher than in the prior year.

