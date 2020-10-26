Bechtle Q3 Preliminary EBT Rises More Than 20%

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported that its preliminary third-quarter earnings before taxes or EBT rose more than 20% to 70 million euros from 57.0 million euros in the previous year.

Quarterly revenue was 1.37 billion euros, an increase of about 7% from the prior year's 1.28 billion euros.

The EBT margin grew is expected to exceed 5% in third-quarter.

The company said it will publish its third-quarter results on 11 November 2020.

