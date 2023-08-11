Bechtle Q2 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a German technology firm, reported that its second quarter earnings after taxes rose to 65.95 million euros from last year's 63.62 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.53 euros from 0.50 euros in the prior year.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 5.9 percent to 93.8 million euros from last year.

Revenue for the second quarter increased 6.5 percent year-over-year to 1.51 billion euros. The business volume increased 9.2 percent to 1.82 billion euros from the prior year.

The company said that the growth rates of the revenue and earnings in the first six months were in line with its expectations for 2023 as a whole. Assuming an improvement of the mood among medium-sized companies, the company expects the demand to gradually go up in the second half of the year. Therefore, the company confirmed the forecast it had published in March.

