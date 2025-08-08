Markets

Bechtle Q2 Profit Down, Business Volume Rises; Maintains FY25 Outlook

August 08, 2025 — 01:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a German IT service provider, reported Friday lower profit in its second quarter, even as revenues edged up from last year with higher business volume. Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

In the second quarter, net earnings attributable to shareholders dropped 20.2 percent to 47.66 million euros from last year's 59.69 million euros. Basic earnings per share were 0.38 euro, compared to 0.48 euro a year ago.

At 66.78 million euros, earnings before taxes was 20.3 percent lower than previous year's 83.84 million euros.

EBIT fell 19.3 percent from last year to 68.37 million euros, and EBIT margin declined to 4.6 percent from 5.7 percent a year ago.

Group-wide revenue for the quarter, however, edged up 0.8 percent to 1.49 billion euros from prior year's 1.47 billion euros.

Business volume increased 5.1 percent to 1.93 billion euros from 1.83 billion euros a year ago. Growth was particularly strong internationally totalling 9.1 percent.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2025 earnings to fall within a range of down 5 percent to up 5 percent, and business volume to rise slightly. The firm still expects that revenue growth is unlikely to keep pace due to the continued positive development of software business.

