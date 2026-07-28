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Bechtle Preliminary Q2 Pretax Profit Up By More Than 20%; Raises FY Guidance

July 28, 2026 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bechtle (BC8.DE) said, based on preliminary figures, second quarter business volume was at around 2.27 billion euros, approximately 18% above the prior-year figure. Revenue reached around 1.73 billion euros, up more than 16% year on year. Earnings before tax increased by more than 20% year on year to around 80 million euros, significantly exceeding market expectations.

In light of the positive development and a record order backlog, the Executive Board has decided on a significant upward adjustment to fiscal 2026 forecast. Bechtle now expects business volume to grow by more than 10%, with the forecast for revenue and EBT raised to a range of 5% to 10%. Previously, the company anticipated Business volume growth in a range of 5% - 10%, revenue growth of 0% - 5%, and earnings before tax of 0% - 5%.

Bechtle AG will publish its report for the second quarter and first half of the year on 12 August 2026.

Bechtle shares closed trading on Xetra at 36.76 euros, up 13.81%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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