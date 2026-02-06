Bechtle Preliminary FY25 Business Volume Up Some 8%; Key Financial Metrics In Line With Expectations

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8.DE) said, according to preliminary figures, it concluded the 2025 financial year in line with expectations. Business volume increased by approximately 8% to nearly 8.6 billion euros. Revenue was up approximately 2% to some 6.4 billion euros. EBT reached around 324 million euros.

The company said it delivered a very strong fourth quarter, driven in particular by an exceptionally strong final month. Business volume increased by more than 16% between October and December and EBT rose by over 20% to just over 121 million euros.

Bechtle AG will publish final, audited results on 20 March 2026.

Bechtle shares are trading at 38.62 euros on xetra, down 8.05%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.