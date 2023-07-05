Bechtle makes bid to acquire French IT company Apixit

July 5 (Reuters) - Bechtle BC8G.DE has made an offer to acquire French cybersecurity and digital infrastructure service company Apixit, the German IT-systems provider said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Bechtle purchase would see the current group of financial investors withdrawing from the company, but there would be no changes to Apixit's executive management," Bechtle said, without giving details on the offer.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

