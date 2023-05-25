Bechtle General Meeting Approves All Agenda Items

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) said, in accordance with the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the General Meeting adopted a resolution to raise the dividend by 18.2 percent to 0.65 euros per share. On the shareholder side, the General Meeting re-elected all previous six members of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has been upsized from twelve to 16 members.

Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG, said: "We consider the raise as a symbol of our sustainability and our confidence with regard to the continuation of the company's outstandingly successful performance."

