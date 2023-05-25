News & Insights

Markets

Bechtle General Meeting Approves All Agenda Items

May 25, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) said, in accordance with the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the General Meeting adopted a resolution to raise the dividend by 18.2 percent to 0.65 euros per share. On the shareholder side, the General Meeting re-elected all previous six members of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has been upsized from twelve to 16 members.

Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG, said: "We consider the raise as a symbol of our sustainability and our confidence with regard to the continuation of the company's outstandingly successful performance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.