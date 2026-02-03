Bechtle (BIT:1BC8) Price Target Decreased by 11.69% to 41.48

The average one-year price target for Bechtle (BIT:1BC8) has been revised to €41.48 / share. This is a decrease of 11.69% from the prior estimate of €46.97 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €31.14 to a high of €48.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.89% from the latest reported closing price of €43.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bechtle. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 18.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BC8 is 0.16%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 7,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BC8 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 788K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 47.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BC8 by 110.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 737K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BC8 by 13.53% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 539K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BC8 by 77.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 527K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BC8 by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.