Bechtle AG Preliminary FY24 Profit Before Tax Declines; Revenue Down Approx. 2%

February 05, 2025 — 03:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG said, based on preliminary figures, fiscal 2024 earnings before taxes was at around 345 million euros, a 8% decrease compared to the previous year. The EBT margin was 5.5% compared to 5.8%, last year.

Bechtle AG said its business volume increased by approximately 2% to nearly 8 billion euros, driven in part by strong growth in software business. As this cannot be fully recognised under IFRS 15, reported revenue declined by approximately 2%.

Bechtle AG said its fourth quarter saw a slight upturn in business, particularly due to a strong final month. Business volume grew by approximately 4% from October to December. The company stated that, although revenue declined by around 5% and earnings were down by some 6%, the sharper earnings decline seen in earlier quarters was mitigated. The EBT margin was at 5.6%, compared to 5.7%, a year ago.

