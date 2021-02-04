Markets

Bechtle AG Preliminary FY20 Pre-tax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), one of Europe's leading IT enterprises, reported that, according to preliminary figures, the company's fiscal 2020 pre-tax profit rose by around 14 percent to approximately 270 million euros. EBT margin is expected to be 4.6 percent.

Preliminary fiscal 2020 revenue rose largely organically by over 8 percent to around 5.82 billion euros from 5.37 billion euros, prior year. Fourth quarter revenue increased around 11 percent.

Bechtle AG will publish the audited results for fiscal 2020 on 19 March 2021.

