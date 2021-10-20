Bechtel, Hatch among firms to work on Australia-Asia PowerLink

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Engineering firms Bechtel and Hatch are among a group of companies that will work on the Australia-Asia PowerLink, one of the world's largest renewable energy projects, Australian-Singapore venture Sun Cable said on Wednesday.

The project, estimated to cost more than A$30 billion ($22.46 billion), will export energy from the world's largest solar farm and battery storage facility in Australia's northern territory to Singapore beginning in 2027.

Insurance broker Marsh MMC.N, PwC Australia and infrastructure consultants Surbana Jurong's SMEC have also agreed to work on the project, Sun Cable said.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023, with first supply of electricity to the city of Darwin in 2026 and first electricity to Singapore in 2027, before reaching full capacity by the end of 2028.

($1 = 1.3355 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

