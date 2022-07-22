Beazley reports H1 loss, raises full year profitability outlook

Contributors
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Lawrence White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley on Friday reported a first half loss due to investment losses, but upped its full-year profitability guidance on an increase in cyber risk premiums.

Corrects to show first-half profit not loss in headline and story

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley BEZG.L on Friday reported first half profits plunged due to investment losses, but upped its full-year profitability guidance on an increase in cyber risk premiums.

Beazley, a major cyber insurer, said it now expects its combined ratio - a key measure of an insurer's profitability - to be in the high 80s percent for 2022. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

Beazley reported a first half pretax profit of 22 million pounds ($26.30 million), down from 167 million pounds the year before, due to hefty losses on its investment portfolio.

($1 = 0.8366 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru and Lawrence White in London; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters