Beazley price target raised to 1,000 GBp from 950 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Kamran Hossain raised the firm’s price target on Beazley (BZLYF) to 1,000 GBp from 950 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BZLYF:
- Beazley Announces Voting Rights and Expands Insurance Operations
- Beazley Director Acquires Shares Amid Global Expansion
- Beazley PLC Reports Strong Premium Growth and Investment Income
- Beazley Announces Total Voting Rights Update
- Beazley Employee Trust Bolsters Share Ownership
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.