Beazley price target raised to 1,000 GBp from 950 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Kamran Hossain raised the firm’s price target on Beazley (BZLYF) to 1,000 GBp from 950 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BZLYF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.