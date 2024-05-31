News & Insights

Stocks
BZLYF

Beazley PLC Advances Share Buyback Initiative

May 31, 2024 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC has continued its share repurchase program, buying back 225,000 ordinary shares on May 31, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 687.25p to 695.00p, contributing to a total of nearly 15 million shares repurchased since the program’s announcement on March 8, 2024.

For further insights into GB:BEZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BZLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.