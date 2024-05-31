Beazley PLC Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC has continued its share repurchase program, buying back 225,000 ordinary shares on May 31, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 687.25p to 695.00p, contributing to a total of nearly 15 million shares repurchased since the program’s announcement on March 8, 2024.

For further insights into GB:BEZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.