Beazley PLC Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC, a specialist insurance company, has continued its share repurchase program by buying back 244,056 of its ordinary shares for cancellation on May 24, 2024, with prices ranging from 659.00p to 673.50p per share. Since the initiation of the program on March 8, 2024, Beazley has cumulatively purchased 13,808,172 shares, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

