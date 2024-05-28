Beazley PLC Advances Share Buyback Effort

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC has continued its share repurchase program, buying back 370,000 of its own ordinary shares on May 28, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 660.00p to 684.00p, with an aggregate of over 14 million shares bought back since the program’s announcement on March 8, 2024. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage capital and return value to shareholders.

