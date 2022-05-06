Beazley first-quarter gross premiums written up 27%

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British insurer Beazley Plc on Friday reported a 27% rise in quarterly gross premiums written, primarily driven by growth in rates in its cyber division.

May 6 (Reuters) - British insurer Beazley Plc BEZG.L on Friday reported a 27% rise in quarterly gross premiums written, primarily driven by growth in rates in its cyber division.

The Lloyd's of London insurer, which provides casualty and property, cyber, and political risk insurance, said gross premiums written for the three months ended March 31 were $1.23 billion, compared with $971 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters