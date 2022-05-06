Beazley first-quarter gross premiums written up 27%

May 6 (Reuters) - British insurer Beazley Plc BEZG.L on Friday reported a 27% rise in quarterly gross premiums written, primarily driven by growth in rates in its cyber division.

The Lloyd's of London insurer, which provides casualty and property, cyber, and political risk insurance, said gross premiums written for the three months ended March 31 were $1.23 billion, compared with $971 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.