News & Insights

Stocks
BZLYF

Beazley Director Acquires Shares Amid Global Expansion

November 19, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Beazley plc has announced that John Reizenstein, a director at the company, has acquired 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 736.3 pence each, totaling £36,815, on the London Stock Exchange. This acquisition highlights Beazley’s ongoing commitment to its growth, as the company continues to expand its specialist insurance services across various global markets.

For further insights into GB:BEZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BZLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.