Beazley Director Acquires Shares Amid Global Expansion

Beazley plc has announced that John Reizenstein, a director at the company, has acquired 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 736.3 pence each, totaling £36,815, on the London Stock Exchange. This acquisition highlights Beazley’s ongoing commitment to its growth, as the company continues to expand its specialist insurance services across various global markets.

