Beazley Continues Share Buyback Initiative

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC has actively pursued its share repurchase program, most recently buying back 308,614 of its own shares for cancellation on May 29, 2024. Since the program’s initiation on March 8, 2024, the company has cumulatively repurchased over 14 million shares. The buybacks are part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value, with transactions executed through Deutsche Numis.

