Beazley Advances Share Buyback Program

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC, a global specialist insurance firm, has continued its share repurchase program by buying back 300,000 ordinary shares for cancellation on May 22, 2024. This move comes as part of a program announced on March 8, 2024, which has seen the company repurchase over 13 million shares to date. The shares were bought through Deutsche Numis with prices ranging from 659.50p to 667.00p, demonstrating the company’s commitment to shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BEZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.