Beazley 9-month Insurance Written Premiums Up 9%

November 07, 2023 — 02:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L) reported that its insurance written premiums for the nine months ended 30 September 2023 increased by 9% to $4.33 billion from the prior year. Net insurance written premiums increased by 26% to $3.53 billion from the previous year.

The company noted that conditions in the property market have been exceptional so far this year and it has achieved significant growth in the division of 63% year on year. It anticipates favourable conditions to continue in to 2024.

The company aims to maintain a Solvency II ratio in excess of 170% of Solvency Capital Requirement.

The company will consider capital management actions in light of the market conditions, 2023 performance and the outlook for 2024.

