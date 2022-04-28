Beazer Homes USA Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on April 28, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.beazer.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

To listen to the call, dial 800-475-0542 (US) or 517-308-9429 (International) with pass code 8571348.

For a replay call, dial 866-511-1891 (US) or 203-369-1946 (International) with pass code "3740."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.