Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Beazer Homes USA's Debt?

As you can see below, Beazer Homes USA had US$1.05b of debt at September 2021, down from US$1.13b a year prior. However, it also had US$246.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$807.3m.

How Healthy Is Beazer Homes USA's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BZH Debt to Equity History December 3rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Beazer Homes USA had liabilities of US$228.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.13b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$246.7m and US$35.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.07b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$590.3m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Beazer Homes USA would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Beazer Homes USA has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 53.1 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense on the debt is currently quite low. It is well worth noting that Beazer Homes USA's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 80% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Beazer Homes USA can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Beazer Homes USA actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Beazer Homes USA is not finding it easy, given its level of total liabilities, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. In particular, we are dazzled with its interest cover. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Beazer Homes USA's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Beazer Homes USA that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

