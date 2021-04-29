Beazer Homes USA Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $24.53 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $10.61 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $549.89 million from $489.41 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $24.53 Mln. vs. $10.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $549.89 Mln vs. $489.41 Mln last year.

