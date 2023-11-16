Beazer Homes USA Inc. Q4 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $55.8 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $86.8 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.0% to $645.4 million from $827.7 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $55.8 Mln. vs. $86.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.80 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.39 -Revenue (Q4): $645.4 Mln vs. $827.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.