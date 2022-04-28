Beazer Homes USA Inc. Q2 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $44.67 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $24.53 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $508.51 million from $549.89 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $44.67 Mln. vs. $24.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $508.51 Mln vs. $549.89 Mln last year.

