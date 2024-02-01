Beazer Homes USA Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.7 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $24.4 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $386.8 million from $444.9 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $21.7 Mln. vs. $24.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $386.8 Mln vs. $444.9 Mln last year.

