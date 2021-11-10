Beazer Homes USA Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $48.36 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $23.68 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $590.94 million from $686.75 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:

