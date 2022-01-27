Beazer Homes USA Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $34.89 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $12.00 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $454.15 million from $428.54 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $34.89 Mln. vs. $12.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $454.15 Mln vs. $428.54 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.