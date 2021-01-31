Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 36%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a mediocre week for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shareholders, with the stock dropping 17% to US$16.62 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues were US$429m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.40, an impressive 36% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BZH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Beazer Homes USA's two analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.18b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 12% to US$2.36. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.00 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Beazer Homes USA's future following the latest results, with a nice increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 86% to US$20.50per share.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Beazer Homes USA's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 4.6% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Beazer Homes USA.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Beazer Homes USA following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Beazer Homes USA going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Beazer Homes USA that you should be aware of.

