Beazer Homes USA Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $43.82 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $54.32 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $572.54 million from $526.67 million last year.

