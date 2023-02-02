Beazer Homes USA Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $24.3 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $34.9 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $444.1 million from $446.7 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $24.3 Mln. vs. $34.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $444.1 Mln vs. $446.7 Mln last year.

