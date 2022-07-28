Beazer Homes USA Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $54.32 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $37.14 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $526.67 million from $570.93 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $54.32 Mln. vs. $37.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.76 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $526.67 Mln vs. $570.93 Mln last year.

