Beazer Homes USA Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $52.1 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $55.8 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $806.2 million from $645.4 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $52.1 Mln. vs. $55.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $806.2 Mln vs. $645.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.