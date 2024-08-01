Beazer Homes USA Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $27.2 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $43.8 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $595.7 million from $572.5 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $27.2 Mln. vs. $43.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $595.7 Mln vs. $572.5 Mln last year.

