Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Price Target Increased by 27.69% to 28.22

The average one-year price target for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) has been revised to 28.22 / share. This is an increase of 27.69% from the prior estimate of 22.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.66% from the latest reported closing price of 27.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beazer Homes USA. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZH is 0.07%, an increase of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 29,100K shares. The put/call ratio of BZH is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,660K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,660K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,647K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 16.67% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,343K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,031K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Background Information

Beazer Homes USA Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the nation's top homebuilders with homes for sale across the United States. The Company builds homes that meet and exceed ENERGY STAR® requirements while appealing to homebuyers at various price points across various demographic segments. In addition to saving energy, its homes allow personalization through the Company's Choice Plans™ and design upgrades. Beazer Homes USA Inc. long-term business strategy focuses on providing its customers with quality homes, while seeking to maximizeits return on invested capital over time. Beazer Homes’ legacy includes building homes for America’s families for over 50 years.

