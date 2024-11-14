Beazer Homes rises 14.1%

Beazer Homes (BZH) is up 14.1%, or $4.52 to $36.48.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BZH:
- Beazer Homes Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Results
- Beazer Homes reports Q4 EPS $1.69, consensus $1.35
- BZH Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Beazer Homes downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Zelman
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.