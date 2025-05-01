Markets
BZH

Beazer Homes Reports Lower Q1 Earnings Despite Higher Revenue

May 01, 2025 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Thursday reported a decline in earnings for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, as rising expenses offset revenue growth.

Net income for the quarter was $12.8 million, down from $39.2 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share fell to $0.42 from $1.26.

Total revenue rose to $565.3 million, compared to $541.5 million a year earlier, driven by higher homebuilding activity. However, home construction and land sales expenses increased to $478.8 million from $439.7 million.

Operating income fell sharply to $13.4 million from $36.0 million in the same quarter last year.

BZH closed Thursday's trading at $19.53 down $0.03 or 0.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BZH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.