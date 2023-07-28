Beazer Homes Climbs After Q3 Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) shares are gaining more than 16.19 percent on Friday morning trade after its third-quarter earnings retreated, yet beat estimates. Revenues were higher than the prior year.

The company reported earnings of $43.82 million or $1.42 per share, while analysts were looking for $0.88 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $572.54, up 8.7 percent from $526.67 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $32.45, up 17.30 percent from the previous close of $27.74 on a volume of 678,800.

